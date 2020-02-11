Hot Wheels Legends Car Competition Coming To Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansas has been chosen as one of the 17 locations across the country for the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Car Competition.

The third annual massive traveling car show is in search of another life-size custom car worthy of being made into an iconic Hot Wheels toy car.

The Hot Wheels Legends tour will make stops at Walmart parking lots across the country looking for cars that embody the Hot Wheels high standards of performance and design.

The tour will make its stop in Northwest Arkansas on June 6. A specific location has not been released at this time.

“After stopping in more than 20 different cities and seeing almost 10,000 custom builds over the last two years, we’ve been blown away by our fans’ talent and serious passion for cars,” said Ted Wu, Head of Hot Wheels Design, Mattel. “The Legends Tour brings together cars of almost every make and model that embody the Hot Wheels brand and we’re excited to take it to the next level in an even bigger and better way in 2020.”

In 2019, the Hot Wheels Legends tour brought together more than 90,000 fans and 5,000 custom cars from across the United States, Mexico and Germany. Continuing in Hot Wheels’ true challenger spirit, the third annual tour will expand to stops in new cities like Boston, Milwaukee and Northwest Arkansas, giving fans even more chances to compete to see their custom car become an iconic 1:64 die-cast toy vehicle.

At each stop, fans will have the opportunity to show off their unique custom builds from open-wheeled jet-inspired rides like the 2018 tour winning 2JetZ, to classic coupes like The Nash, which won in 2019.

Hot Wheels designers and automotive influencers will select one finalist from each stop based on the criteria of authenticity, creativity and garage spirit. At the end of the tour, all 18 finalists will win a trip to the 2020 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where they will be judged side-by-side to determine the grand prize winner that will become the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy.

New for 2020, Mobil 1 will also be providing one additional spot for a vehicle to be featured in the final competition at SEMA, through a fan favorite contest to give the runners up from each local stop at a second chance at being immortalized into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends.

The 18 stops on this year’s tour will feature even more fun for the family with on-site experiences with partners Walmart, Dickies, A&W Root Beer, American Honda, Dynacraft Wheels and title sponsor Mobil 1.

On tour for the first time this year will be Mobil 1’s new Cupid build, a custom truck that aims to inspire the next generation to celebrate car culture. Hot Wheels traveling vending machine truck will also be cruising to Walmart stores across the country between the stops so even more fans can get their own Hot Wheels die-casts.

The Legends Tour will stop at Walmart stores in the following cities: Miami (March 7), Tampa (March 21), Atlanta (April 4), Houston (April 18), Dallas (April 25), St. Louis (May 30), Northwest Arkansas (June 6), Boston (June 20), Detroit (July 11), Milwaukee (July 25), Denver (August 8), Salt Lake City (August 15), Portland (August 29), San Jose (September 12), Los Angeles (September 26), San Diego (October 10), Phoenix (October 17). The tour will also make a special stop at Hot Wheels headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. on May 16 to celebrate the brand’s 52nd birthday including new surprises from our partners.

To learn more about how the Hot Wheels Legends Tour visit www.HotWheels.com