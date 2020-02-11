Leadership Team Taking Shape At Topgolf Venue In Rogers

(TB&P) — Dallas-based Topgolf is nearing completion of its new venue in Rogers, and the company has named Brad Darr director of operations.

Though the company has not officially announced any other members of the management team in Rogers, a few of the new employees have confirmed their new jobs.

Amy Crain Gober, most recently the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas, has been hired as marketing manager. Gober also previously had a community development role with the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. She is a former Miss Arkansas (2013).

Christy Marks is the director of sales. Marks has worked in corporate sales and marketing for a number of hotels in Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith metro for the past 15 years.

