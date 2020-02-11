Little Rock Mayor Endorses Bloomberg’s Presidential Bid

(AP) — Little Rock’s mayor has endorsed Mike Bloomberg’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Mayor Frank Scott announced his support Monday for the former New York City mayor and billionaire.

Bloomberg’s campaign also named Scott co-chairman of the Mike for Black America National Leadership Council.

Scott took office last year and is the first popularly elected African-American mayor in Little Rock’s history.

In a statement released by Bloomberg’s campaign, Scott praised Bloomberg as having a “proven track record.”