Police: Driver Traveling 79 Mph When Oklahoma Students Hit

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — Police say a pickup truck was traveling 79 mph in a 25 mph zone when it struck members of a suburban Oklahoma City high school’s cross-country team on a sidewalk outside the school.

Students Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez died of injuries suffered when they were hit Feb. 2 and student Kolby Crum remains hospitalized in critical condition from injuries he suffered.

Details of the truck’s speed were released Tuesday.

Police arrested 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend, who is now charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.

Court records show Townsend has pleaded not guilty.