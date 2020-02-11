Poll: Bloomberg Holds Slim Lead Among Logjam In Arkansas Democratic Presidential Primary

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Just four percentage points separates first place from fourth place in a new survey of likely Democratic primary voters in Arkansas.

The latest Talk Business & Politics/Hendrix College Poll asked 496 likely Democratic primary voters statewide for their preference in the March 3rd Presidential primary. The poll, conducted on Feb. 6-7, 2020, has a margin of error of +/-4.3%.

Q: There are a number of candidates on the ballot in Arkansas running for the Democratic nomination for President. If the election were today, for which of the following would you vote?

16.4% Bernie Sanders
4.8% Amy Klobuchar
15.5% Pete Buttigieg
2% Andrew Yang
8.9% Elizabeth Warren
19.6% Michael Bloomberg
18.5% Joseph Biden
3.3% Someone else
11% Undecided

Beyond the candidates listed above, the following Democratic candidates have also qualified for the Arkansas ballot although not all are still in the race. They include: Mosie Boyd; Kamala Harris; John Delaney; Steve Bullock; Cory Booker; Tom Steyer; Marianne Williamson; Joe Sestak; Michael Bennet; Julian Castro; and Tusli Gabbard.

“With three weeks to go, this is certainly a fluid race. Turnout among younger, older or African American voters could rearrange the final position of all of these candidates,” said Roby Brock, Talk Business & Politics Editor-in-Chief. “I think the logjam at the top in Arkansas is pretty representative of what we’re seeing nationally – there’s no clear frontrunner and the Democratic Party has some major generational divides.”

Arkansas has 36 delegates in the Democratic Presidential primary process. It is not a “winner take all” state. Party rules state that any candidate above 15% in the primary vote will be given a percentage of the delegates based upon their placement.

