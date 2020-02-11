× Prairie Grove’s Breyden Clark, The Team’s Manager, Knocks Down 3-Pointer On Senior Day

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) – High school sports are special on so many different levels and Tuesday night in Prairie Grove was a prime example of that.

The Tigers were hosting Gravette for senior night and Prairie Grove decided to let team manager Breyden Clark suit up for his final home game with the team.

Clark is a special needs student but on Tuesday he was just a shooting guard.

After receiving a pass on the right wing, Clark buried a 3-pointer as the home crowd went wild. You can see the full video here, courtesy of @just_r_collins via Twitter.