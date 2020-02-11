Scattered Showers Tuesday, Increasing Tonight

More clouds and scattered showers are likely for Tuesday, especially this afternoon and evening. Heavier rain will move in tomorrow. We should stay mainly above freezing but there could be a few pockets of sleet mixing during the coldest parts of the overnight hours.

VIDEO FORECAST

RAIN CHANCES INCREASING

Throughout the day, rain chances are likely to go up. Showers are likely to remain scattered today, becoming steady overnight and tomorrow.

Futurecast 12PM: Showers will be slowly moving in, especially for the River Valley.

Futurecast 9PM: Showers will spread north throughout the day.

By Wednesday night, we could pick up 0.50" to 1.50" with the heaviest amounts likely in the River Valley.

Temperatures will only top out in the low 40s today with clouds, mist, and occasional showers.

-Matt