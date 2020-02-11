Two River Valley Teens Arrested For Breaking Into A Vehicle

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Two teenagers in the River Valley have been arrested for breaking into a vehicle and stealing items.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department, 19-year-old Lincoln Lane and 18-year-old Lafayette Gilkey have been charged with Breaking Or Entering and Theft of Property.

On Jan. 16, Van Buren police were called in reference to a vehicle break-in in the Parkridge neighborhood.

The thieves stole tools, sunglasses, electronics and other valuables from the vehicle, according to Sgt. Wear.

Lane of Van Buren and Gilkey of Fort Smith were identified as the suspects.

Lane was arrested on Feb. 5 and Gilkey was arrested Tuesday (Feb. 11) morning for the theft.

Both have been booked into the Crawford County Detention Center.

Lane faces charges of Theft of Property between $1,000-5,000. and Breaking or Entering. His bond was set at $10,000.

Gilkey faces charges of Theft by Receiving and Breaking or Entering. His bond was set at $3,500.