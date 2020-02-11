U.S. Marshals Searching For Armed Shooting Suspect In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — U.S. Marshals are working with local law enforcement officers to capture an armed fugitive in the area of Towson Avenue in Fort Smith.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, they are in pursuit of Alex Almador out of Springdale who is wanted for a shooting.

Marshals tell 5NEWS that Almador was spotted in a vehicle in Fort Smith with a female Tuesday (Feb. 11). They say that the woman was driving and sped off during a pursuit and wrecked the vehicle. She is now in custody, but her name has not been released at this time.

Marshals say Almador is on the run and is armed and dangerous.

Police believe Almador could be in the area between Towson Avenue and Wheeler Avenue as of right now.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.