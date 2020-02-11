Voters Approve Bond Restructure For Fayetteville Public Schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Voters have passed a bond restructure Tuesday (Feb. 11) that allows Fayetteville Public Schools to move forward on adding a new middle school.

The bond restructuring will allow the district to move forward with a new middle school in west Fayetteville and includes millions of dollars in upgrades for existing schools. Overcrowding has become an issue as more students enter the halls.

The final vote was 2,466 (88.61%) For and 317 (11.39%) Against.

The Washington County Election Commission will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. in Room 115 of the Washington County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting will be to review five provisional ballots from the Fayetteville School Special Election.