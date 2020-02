SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Voters in Sallisaw have chosen to keep the current police chief.

According to election results, Terry Franklin will stay in the role of Sallisaw Police Chief, winning the spot over candidate Chris Abner.

Franklin won with 829 votes (59%) while Abner received 553 votes (41%).

Franklin has 31 years of law enforcement experience.

