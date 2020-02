BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — All lanes of traffic on Highway 279 north of Centerton are blocked after a one-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

The accident happened about two miles north of State Highway 102 between Mt. Olive Road and W. Pierce Road.

According to iDriveArkansas, power lines are down across the road in this area.

The cause of the accident and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

