Chase Hayden Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Sam Pittman’s running back room just got a little smaller. Junior Chase Hayden announced on Twitter Wednesday that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal and leaving the Razorback program.

Hayden only played in four games last season, allowing him to count 2019 as a redshirt year, preserving two remaining years of eligibility wherever he ends up.

Hayden rushed for 326 yards in the first seven games of his freshman year, good enough to lead the team until a fractured leg ended his season. As a sophomore, he saw playing time in all 12 games, finishing third on the team with 251 yards and adding a touchdown.

Hayden leaves behind a running back group still expected to be a strength of next year’s squad, led by star returnee Rakeem Boyd. A’Montae Spivey and Trelon Smith also expect to see some run, and coveted recruit Ebony Jackson has committed to the Hogs but not yet signed.

Hayden was a four star recruit out of Memphis, and originally chose the Hogs over offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Florida, and several others.