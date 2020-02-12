Chicken, Heart-Shaped Waffles & Champagne Offered At Select NWA Slim Chickens On Valentine’s Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — What better way to say I love you than by sharing Champagne, Chicken & Waffles with you sweetheart this Valentine’s Day?

For a limited time, Fayetteville Slim Chickens will offer two Heart-Shaped Waffle meals topped with chicken tenders, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot French Champagne, two special-edition Slim Chickens engraved champagne flutes and one stopper, for $49.99.

The promotion lasts from Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15.

“It’s amazing how many of our customers had their first date at one of our Northwest Arkansas Slim Chickens,” said Slim Chickens Chief Brand Officer & Co-Founder Greg Smart. “Our heart-shaped waffles have always been a hit for Valentine’s day and this year we wanted to add something extra special to that tradition. Nothing says ‘I love you’ like the perfect balance of french champagne and heart-shaped waffles, topped with our chicken tenders!”

There has been a movement pairing fried chicken and Champagne in recent years in high end and boutique restaurants across the country.

The Veuve Clicquot French Champagne and Heart-Shaped Waffles, topped with chicken tenders, will be available at the College, Joyce and Wedington locations in Fayetteville and in the Rogers Slim Chickens location.

Reservations are not required, but to ensure availability, guests can reserve in advance by calling Slim Chickens corporate office at 479-935-4444 ext. 251.