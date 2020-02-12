Cold And Rainy Wednesday

Showers will continue steadily all Wednesday morning long with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. By the afternoon the rain will become more scattered as we start to dry out this evening. However a quick flurry may be possible tonight with temperatures dropping to freezing, especially in Northwest Arkansas.

VIDEO FORECAST

RAINY WEDNESDAY

The heaviest and steadiest rain will fall this morning. By the afternoon, the showers will become more occasional. Even a burst a some wintry weather could push through late tonight.

Futurecast: 4PM Wednesday -- Scattered showers later today

Futurecast : 12:30AM Thursday -- A few snowflakes may be flying around especially in NWA tonight. Little-to-no accumulation is expected.

It will be a cold day with highs struggling to get into the 40s this afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will be colder but at least the sun will come back. A big warming trend will take us into the weekend with 60s (maybe even some 70s).

-Matt