First Pitch For Razorback Baseball Opening Day Moved Up To 2 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas Baseball’s opening day matchup with Eastern Illinois has been moved up one hour to 2 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 14) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The first game of the year between the Razorbacks and Panthers was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. but due to forecasted decreasing temperatures and predicted wind chill, the decision has been made to begin the game an hour earlier to provide fans and teams with the optimal weather conditions throughout the game.

Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday’s (1 p.m.) games are still scheduled for their original start times.

