Flu Deaths Spike By 10 In Arkansas Over The Last Week

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — 10 more Arkansans have died due to flu-related illnesses in the last week, bringing the total to 46 for this flu season.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 20,560 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,400 positive tests reported in the last week.

The ADH reports “widespread” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity.

The CDC estimates a total of 12,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 78 pediatric deaths reported this season. One pediatric death has been reported in Arkansas.

The average school absenteeism rate in Arkansas last week was 8.4 percent among public schools. As of February 11, 2020, the ADH is aware of 36 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season.

Since September 29, 2019, six facilities, including four nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.

You can view the latest flu report from the ADH by following this link.