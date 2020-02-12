Segment Sponsored by: Breeden Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Johnson County Westside Elementary Mrs. Shires 6th Grade
-
VERIFY: How The Draft Actually Works And Why People Keep Bringing Up FAFSA
-
Healthy Living: How Hernias Are Repaired
-
DA Won’t Charge Colorado Officer Found Passed Out Drunk In Patrol Car
-
GOP’s Romney Says He Will Vote To Convict Trump
-
A Snow Moon Will Light Up The Sky This Weekend
-
-
Delta Reunited This Little Girl With Her Doll After Her Mom’s Plea On Social Media
-
Silver Alert Canceled After Oklahoma Man Located
-
Meet Brenda Robinson: She Was The Navy’s First African American Female Pilot To Earn Her Wings
-
Local Nonprofit WestArk Providing Free Tax Service
-
Roundabout Road In Rogers To Help Alleviate Traffic To New Walmart Headquarters
-
-
FEMA Denies Benton County Funding Request After Two Tornadoes
-
Benton County Man Arrested For Alleged Abuse Of Impaired Person
-
‘No Reason For Americans To Panic’: White House Seeks To Calm Fears Over Coronavirus