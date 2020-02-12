July Trial Set For Suit Over Arkansas Ten Commandments

Posted 10:25 am, February 12, 2020, by

ARKANSAS (AP) — A trial seeking the removal of a privately funded Ten Commandments monument from the Arkansas Capitol grounds is set to begin this summer.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Monday ordered the trial over the privately funded monument to begin the week of July 13.

Opponents of the monument sued the state over the display, arguing it’s an unconstitutional endorsement of religion by government.

The granite monument replaces a display that was destroyed in 2017 less than 24 hours after its installation.

Courtesy KTHV

A 2015 law required the state to allow the privately funded monument on Capitol grounds.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.