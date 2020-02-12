NWA Children’s Shelter In Need Of Snack Donations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter is needing donations to fill its almost empty snack pantry.

The nonprofit posted on Facebook that it is in desperate need of donations and the current supply will only last for less than a week.

They are accepting donations of pre-packaged snacks like crackers, granola bars, cookies, pudding cups and any other snack foods.

Donations can be delivered to the shelter at 14100 Vaughn Road in Bentonville or to The Shelter Shop at 2700 W Walnut in Rogers.