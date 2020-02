POCOLA, Okla. (KFSM) — Pocola Public Schools are canceling classes for the rest of the week due to a high number of flu cases.

According to officials with the school, classes at all of the schools are canceled Thursday (Feb. 13) and Friday (Feb. 14).

The facilities will be cleaned while the schools are closed.

Classes will resume Tuesday (Feb. 18). There will be no school on Monday (Feb. 17) because it is President’s Day.