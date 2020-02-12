Rogers Man Arrested For Aggravated Robbery & Attempted Burglary

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers man is in the Benton County Jail after he allegedly threatened a woman with a handgun and asked for the keys and title to her pickup truck.

According to the affidavit of probable cause report, Tommy Barnes, 37, was arrested on Thursday (Feb. 6). Witnesses reportedly told police that Barnes had asked for the title, but the woman refused to give it to him. The witness told officers that Barnes then put his hands on the woman and pushed her to the ground. As the woman got up, Barnes had a handgun pointed at her and demanded the title, the report states.

As officers arrived on the scene, Barnes was spotted in a vehicle but sped off before police could interview him.

According to the report, officers canvased the home and found evidence of someone attempting to gain entry into the woman’s home. The back door also had pry marks near the lock that appeared to be fresh. More than one witness told officers they had spotted Barnes on top of the woman’s roof prior to the incident, the report states.

Officers later located Barnes and took him into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Barnes is being held at the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on March 16.

He’s charged with Aggravated Robbery, Attempted Robbery, Fleeing, Obstructing Governmental Operations, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, Criminal Mischief in the First-Degree, Reckless Driving, Theft of Property and Parole Violation.