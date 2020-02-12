Three Benton County Departments Moving Office Locations

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Three Benton County departments will be moving to a new location in the last week of February.

The Benton County Planning, Community Risk Reduction and Fire Services will be shifted to the Rogers Annex.

The departments are currently in the Bogle Building at 1204 Southwest 14th Street. Starting on Feb. 24, those offices will be closed and moved to 2113 West Walnut in Rogers.

The series of moves are triggered by the Benton County Road Department Administration moving from the current road shop into the Bogle Building.

The road department administration staff and four work bays are currently housed in a facility build in 1964. Rather than try and renovate a building that has served its purpose, Benton County is adding on three drive-through bays to an existing welding shop and moving the administration offices to the Bogle Building.

These changes were approved by the Quorum Court during the 2020 budget sessions.