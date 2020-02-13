Attorney General Says Oklahoma To Resume Executions

Posted 11:42 am, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 11:49AM, February 13, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma officials say the state is planning to resume executing death-row inmates, five years after lethal injections were put on hold following a series of death-chamber mishaps.

Editor's note: The attached video is from a report in 2018 about nitrogen gas being the state's primary method of execution going forward.

In a joint statement, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Mike Hunter and Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said the state will resume executions using a three-drug lethal injection protocol.

In a news release, the state said it has obtained a supply of the three drugs.

Executions were halted following a botched lethal injection in 2014 that left an inmate writhing on the gurney and drug mix-ups in 2015 in which the wrong lethal drugs were delivered.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.