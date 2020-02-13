Benton County Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents About IRS Scam

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Deputies at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about an IRS scam.

According to the BCSO, a concerned citizen brought the scam to their attention.

A deputy with the department posed as the recipient of the scam and called the phone number listed on the letter.

Deputies say the scammers spoke fluent English and posed as “customer service agents” who were willing to help the caller settle their IRS debt and avoid IRS property seizure.

In this particular scam, they offered to help the undercover deputy settle the debt for $20,000. When they said they cannot pay, the scammer said they would be willing to settle it for $6,200 and if they settle, the IRS will stop their proceedings.

The scammer went on to ask how the undercover deputy can best pay the agreed settlement of $6,200 and said they would prefer a credit card payment or electronic fund transfer from a bank account.

When the undercover deputy asked for the scammer’s address to send a certified check, they refused to give one. As the deputy began to ask more questions, the scammer began to get agitated, aggressive and hung up the phone.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that they should stay vigilant in protecting their personal information. If something doesn’t seem right, it most likely is not.

Bill collectors, banks, hospitals, IRS and the judicial system will never ask for money in this manner.