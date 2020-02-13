Def Leppard, ZZ Top Coming To Arkansas This Fall

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Legendary British rock’ & roll icons, and 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Def Leppard, announce select 20/20 Vision fall tour dates with very special guests ZZ Top.

They will be making a stop in North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Arena on October 2, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com or at the arena box office and Ticketmaster. Prices range from $39-$400.

Produced by Live Nation, this new leg of dates will immediately follow the group’s massively successful summer stadium tour with Motley Crue, which has already sold 1.1 million tickets. The 20/20 Vision tour will kick off on September 21st at Times Union Center in Albany, NY.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott says of the tour, “What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together…maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars …”

“We’re excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we’ve been fans of theirs since forever,” says Billy F Gibbons. “We’ve been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning.” He adds, “Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride ‘shotgun’ with us and we won’t even ask him to pay for the gas.”