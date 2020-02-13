× Famous Fort Smith Rodeo Clown Lecile Harris Dies At The Age Of 83

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A very familiar man from the Old Fort Days Rodeo has passed away.

83-year-old Lecile Harris died Wednesday (Feb. 12) night in his sleep in Mississippi.

Harris spent decades traveling the country as a pro rodeo clown.

He was a mainstay at the Fort Smith Rodeo each year.

Harris was the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association Clown of the Year four times and was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2007. He will be inducted into the Bullriding Hall of Fame later this year.

At his peak, Harris performed at more than 100 rodeos each year.