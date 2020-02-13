× Flash Freeze Causes Accidents Along I-49

(KNWA) — A flash freeze was the cause of numerous accidents across Northwest Arkansas this morning (Feb. 13), according to the National Weather Service.

Two accidents occurred at the Sunset Avenue exit in Springdale around 6 a.m., blocking both north and southbound lanes.

The Porter Road exit was the next to close due to an accident, then Wedington Drive — both in Fayetteville.

A fourth accident was reported in Bentonville near the 8th Street exit.

Another was reported in West Fork.

Around 8 a.m., an accident was reported near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit in Fayetteville.

Before leaving home, visit idrivearkansas.com to see how road conditions are for your commute.