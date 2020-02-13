‘Keep Praying’ | Community Hopes For Positive Outcome In Faye Swetlik’s Disappearance

CAYCE, S.C. — The community has been praying for a positive outcome as the search to find a six-year-old Cayce girl extends into day three.

Officers say Faye Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 while playing in her front yard on Londonderry Lane in Cayce, just off Highway 302 in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Cammy Gallagher and her friend Suzy McCarty who visited Cayce Wednesday join a community of others hoping for Swetlik’s return.

“I have not slept. It’s hard to eat,” Gallagher said. “We just keep praying that this little girl comes home and that she’s not hurt or injured.”

In a press conference Wednesday, investigators asked the community not to speculate on any possible outcome as the active search continues.

They also released a video of Swetlik exiting the school bus. It was one of the last times she was seen and something that has resonated with many in the community.

Finding Faye – Investigators ask the community not to speculate anything as the search for Faye Swetlik, 6, continues. The investigation is active and they provided the video below of one of the last times she was seen to help. Watch @WLTX for the latest. https://t.co/Rm28BYTCEJ — Kayland Hagwood (@KaylandWLTX) February 12, 2020

“I have sister’s her age that gets off of the bus every day and this could happen to any child anywhere,” Gallagher said. “We just need to pull together as a community and find this little girl.”

Posters of the six-year-old’s face are posted at businesses around Cayce.

At the Circle K on Airport Boulevard, Brandi Edmon, a staff member there, says she remembers seeing Swetlik and her mom in the store and was shocked to learn of her disappearance.

“Mouth dropped. I said, I just seen the little girl last week like, that’s crazy,” Edmon said. “She was very cheery. Every time she came in the store, she would pick up anything that she wanted, her mom would tell her whatever she want she can get. Like you would not even think that was possible to happen to this little girl.”

Staff at the Waffle House nearby shared the same sentiment.

Since her disappearance, more than 250 officers have been part of the search, going door to door, speaking to neighbors and searching the family home.

They asked residents with home security cameras to check their video feed for clues or information about Swetlik.

A special tip line has been set up at 803-205-4444. People can also call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535.

This story is ongoing, check back with WLTX as information becomes available.

Author: Kayland Hagwood, TEGNA