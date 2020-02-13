Nightbird Books In Fayetteville Closing After 14 Years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A popular local bookstore is closing its doors at the end of this month.

According to a statement from store owner Lisa Sharp, Nightbird Books in downtown Fayetteville will be saying goodbye after 14 years in business.

“I’ve loved every minute of owning a bookstore in this community and I hope we have contributed something to you as well,” Sharp wrote.

The store will be closing on Feb. 29 but will have items on sale until then.

To clear out as much of their stock as possible, all items between now and Saturday, Feb. 22 will be 30% off. From Monday, Feb. 24-29, everything will be 40% off. Sale prices will not apply to items on consignment.

Authors with consignment books will need to pick them up by Feb. 29.

Anything left will be donated to Little Free Libraries and similar organizations.

The store, located at 205 W. Dickson Street, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.