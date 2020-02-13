Over A Dozen Cats Rescued From Abandoned Greenwood Home

Warning: Some viewers may find photos and the video in this article disturbing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — Around a dozen cats were rescued from an abandoned Greenwood home where they were trapped for more than a year.

“It was devastating to see how these animals were living. They were trapped in a house instead of being allowed to escape,” said Mary Scott, board member of The Artemis Project.

Scott says the nonprofit organization was called on Wednesday (Feb. 12) about cats that were trapped inside an abandoned home. She says this is one of the top three worst hoarding situations their rescue group has dealt with.

“We kind of had to figure out how to step through all the garbage and the feces," Scott said. "We did find a mom and some newborn babies that were in a shoebox where she had given birth to them, the only place where it was clean enough to give birth to her babies.”

The cats were brought to The Artemis Project rescue outside of Hackett. Volunteers plan to go back Thursday (Feb. 13) night to rescue the rest of the cats.

Scott says the person who was living in the house got overwhelmed and left more than a year ago. She says the cats are suffering from many medical issues.

“They have a lot of skin issues, probably from the environment they were living in, most of them do have upper respiratory issues because they were living in their urine and there is a lot of ammonia in the house that’s really affecting them,” Scott said.

GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW:

After they get the cats on antibiotics and treated by a vet, they will get the cats into foster homes that can work with them since the cats have not socialized with other animals.

The Artemis Project is taking donations for this rescue because the cats will all require medical attention.