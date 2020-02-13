Roland Police Searching For Pharmacy Break-In Suspects

Posted 4:36 pm, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 04:43PM, February 13, 2020

Photo courtesy of the Roland Police Department

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — Police are searching for three people in connection to a break-in at a Roland pharmacy.

According to Roland police, the break-in happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 13) morning. At this time they are not naming which pharmacy this occurred at.

The suspects broke the glass in the front of the business and stole pharmaceuticals.

Police have released a photo of one of the suspects, but have not released anything else at this time. They say the other suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and had their faces covered.

Roland police are working with surrounding agencies to identify the men after similar break-ins in other cities. One of the similar break-ins happened in Fort Smith.

If you have any information on the crime or the suspect pictured, you’re asked to contact the Roland Police Department at 918-427-3252 or the River Valley Crime Stoppers at 479-782-7463.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.