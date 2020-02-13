Springdale Police Searching For Missing Man At Lake Fayetteville

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Springdale police are searching for a man who has been missing for three days.

According to the Morgan Nick Foundation, 61-year-old Robert Elmer, who goes by Jeff, was reported missing on Feb. 10. He is a white male, 5’11”, weighs 184 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.

According to Elmer’s friends, he was last heard from on Saturday (Feb. 8) and also posted on social media that day.

Elmer’s vehicle, a 2013 Scion XB was found at Veteran’s Memorial Park and Lake Fayetteville on Sunday (Feb. 9) but he was not in it.

His friends say that it’s extremely unusual for his vehicle to be at the lake because he is not “outdoorsy” and doesn’t bike or run.

Detectives are flying drones around the lake to search for Elmer and friends say Springdale police have already searched his home.

Elmer’s friends also say that he is very outgoing and friendly. He plays bass guitar in a band and his nickname is “machine man.”

If you know of Elmer’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Springdale police immediately at 479-751-4542.