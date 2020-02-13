Thursday Morning Flash Freeze: What Is It?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington County had a flash freeze this morning on bridges and overpasses on I-49 from Springdale south to Winslow. Temperatures dropped quickly and froze any remaining wet spots from mist and flurries throughout the overnight hours.

Flash Freeze: A wet surface freezes in a short amount of time.

For a flash freeze to happen, you need the temperature to drop quickly. A gusty north wind overnight is usually needed to reduce temperatures fast enough. However, many times a dry northerly wind will evaporate any moisture left on a roadway. For example, Benton County's roads were pretty dry by rush hour, but in Washington County, there were slightly wet spots on bridges and overpasses, enough to freeze and become temporarily slick, leading to several accidents.

-Matt