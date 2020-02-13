Washington County Quorum Court Pass Resolutions Concerning Jail Overcrowding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Washington County Quorum Court passed two resolutions Thursday (Feb. 13) night on overcrowding at the county jail.

One resolution calls for the sheriff to terminate an agreement to house federal inmates.

The other calls for the sheriff to send state prisoners awaiting a bed to other Arkansas county jails willing to accept more prisoners.

The resolutions do not exert any authority, so it will still be up to the sheriff's office on how to handle the current overcrowding issue.

In July of 2019, the sheriff's office began looking into options on how to deal with the overcrowding issues.