Woman Arrested After Leading Officers On A Chase From NWA To The River Valley

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A woman was arrested after almost running over multiple officers during a police chase from Northwest Arkansas to Crawford County.

According to a police report, just before midnight on Feb. 11, officers conducted a vehicle check at the baseball field near Mikey’s One Stop in Winslow.

Officers walked up to check on the driver of the truck, later identified as 71-year-old Linda Newkirk, and tried to make contact multiple times.

The police report states that Newkirk looked at one of the officers, started the truck and backed into the officer’s patrol vehicle.

An officer stepped in front of the truck to stop Newkirk from driving off, but she took off towards him and fled onto Highway 71 south. The police report states that both of her front tires were deflated when she got onto the highway.

Newkirk continued to drive past the Crawford County line with officers following behind her with their lights and sirens on. Other officers arrived to help with the pursuit.

Newkirk turned the truck around and rammed into another officer’s patrol vehicle and tried to take off again, almost running over another officer.

After the pursuit, Newkirk was forcefully removed from the truck and placed on the ground, where she still resisted arrest.

She was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, First-Degree Criminal Mischief, Fleeing and Resisting Arrest.

She is currently at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.