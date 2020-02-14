2-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Crash In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A local family is hoping for a miracle after they say a crash in Springdale left their two-year-old in critical condition.

Police say a toddler, Alexander, was flown to Little Rock after a serious crash Thursday (Feb. 13) morning near Emma Avenue and Butterfield Coach Road.

Icy conditions had crews across Washington County responding to dozens of accidents.

“He’s an energetic two-year-old little boy, he loves to dance he’s the sunshine of our life,” Alexander's mother, Ruby Quintana.

“This changed his life and everybody else’s life,” said Elvia Lozano, Alexander’s grandmother.

Ruby says she and her son were in the vehicle when it crashed Thursday morning.

“The paramedics got there fast they got Alexander in and we left to get him treated,” Ruby said.

Alexander is still at the Children's Hospital in Little Rock in critical condition with multiple injuries.

“Doctors tell us one thing, but we have faith in God and we’re just hoping for that miracle from him,” Elvia said.

His grandmother describes Alexander as a gentle and sweet little boy.

“His favorite character is Woody and Buzz from Toy Story, he adores them, he has to sleep with either Buzz or Woody,” Elvia said.

Alexander’s family says even for a two-year-old, he’s the life of the party.

“And when he walked in the room he lit up the room with how he is," Ruby said. "He’s a little sassy, he would give you attitude but at the end, he would be very playful with you and laugh with you,” Ruby said.

The family has created a GoFundMe account in hopes of helping out with their expenses.