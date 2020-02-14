6th Annual ‘Frozen Knuckles Run’ To Benefit Steel Horse Rally Charity

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — The 6th annual Frozen Knuckles Run is right around the corner and officially kicks off the motorcycle riding season in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. It’s also the first official fundraising event for the Steel Horse Rally charity.

This year, the ride falls on Leap Year Day: Saturday, Feb. 29 and a record number of people have pre-registered for the event. The event will be held no matter how hot or cold the weather is, and features a motorcycle ride, lunch and more to benefit the Steel Horse Rally charity.

It begins at 10:30 a.m. at Barling City Park. It’s $15 per rider and $20 for a rider plus a passenger.

Lunch of pulled pork BBQ sandwiches, chips and a drink will be served to riders who pre-registered before the ride at Barling City Park

Riders must register online using the ticket link in order to get lunch. Online registration will end on February 22. With early registration, riders will receive an armband to be able to eat lunch.

Lunch will only be available to the first 150 riders and passengers who pre-register.

Those who don’t register by Feb. 22 can still ride and register the day of the event. Registration on Feb. 24 will open at 10:30 a.m. Registration costs will be the same on the day of the ride. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The first wave of bikes will leave out at 12:30 p.m.