Bentonville Restaurant Donates $3,600 To FPD In Honor Of Fallen Officer

Posted 2:57 pm, February 14, 2020, by

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville Restaurant has made a donation to the Fayetteville Police Department in honor of fallen Officer Stephen Carr.

According to FPD, after First Watch in Bentonville had its soft opening in January, they were able to raise $3,600 to donate to the department.

The Bentonville restaurant received donations during its two-day soft opening and the money was immediately designated to a memorial at the new police headquarters for Officer Carr.

Officer Carr was killed while sitting in his patrol vehicle in December of 2019.

