Fayetteville Offering ‘Bounty’ For Removal Of Bradford Pear Trees And Bush Honeysuckle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville’s Bradford Pear Bounty Program garnered national attention in 2019, with many people wishing their own communities would offer such a program.

After a successful first year, the City’s Urban Forestry staff is again issuing a “bounty” on Bradford pear trees and have added bush honeysuckle shrub to the program.

In the Northwest Arkansas region and beyond, Bradford pear trees and bush honeysuckle are considered invasive plant species that spread quickly and choke out our native trees, shrubs, and flowers. Native tree and shrub species are more beneficial to the environment and wildlife.

To spread awareness and discourage the spread of these invasive plants, the City of Fayetteville has posted a “bounty” on Bradford pear trees and bush honeysuckle with a reward of one native tree or shrub.

The City will give one native tree or native shrub to each person who cuts down a Bradford pear tree or removes bush honeysuckle on their property within city limits.

The City is unable to cut down your tree or shrubs, so property owners should cut their own trees or shrubs or hire a company. A video of proper honeysuckle identification and removal will be posted on the City website soon.

To qualify, residents are asked to take a picture of their cut-down Bradford Pear tree or bush honeysuckle in early spring. Then bring the photograph to one of the locations listed below or email the picture to urbanforestry@fayetteville-ar.gov. Include your name, address, and phone number. The limit is one tree or shrub per household while supplies last. Trees will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis. 50 native trees—including bald cypress, red oak, black gum, and chinquapin oak—and 25 native shrubs will be available to choose from. Shrub species will be identified later.

Pick-up dates and locations:

April 6 or 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department Office located at 1455 S. Happy Hollow Road

April 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Farmers Market on the Downtown Square in front of the Town Center

Urban Forestry staff stress “Right Tree, Right Place.” Trees can take many years to reach their mature height and spread. It is important for homeowners to take all surroundings into consideration when choosing the location for their new tree.

To avoid heavy pruning or removal, consider the mature height of the tree and proximity near overhead power lines. Residents should always contact Arkansas One Call at 811 or 800-482-8998 before digging.

Fayetteville citizens and businesses are encouraged to learn about invasive species when choosing plants and to remove and replace invasive species on their own properties by downloading Invasive Plant Species in Fayetteville Arkansas.