Four Arrested For Smuggling Meth Into Benton County Jail

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Four people have been arrested for their roles in smuggling methamphetamine into the Benton County Jail.

According to court records, Clinton Dees, Abigail Pitcock, Harrison White and Daniel Pautlitz were arrested on Feb. 7 in connection to a meth smuggling scheme.

Recorded phone conversations between Dees, who was a prisoner in the Benton County Jail, and Pitcock and White tipped deputies off to the meth smuggling.

Pitcock was arrested for hiding meth in the women’s bathroom in the lobby of the jail. Pautlitz and an unnamed inmate were assigned to clean the lobby bathrooms.

The unnamed inmate told deputies that they were “bullied” by Dees and Pautlitz to pick up the meth and smuggle it into the jail. The unknown inmate also told deputies that the jail staff failed to locate the first drop that was conducted about a week prior to the bust.

Court records state that Dees and White were the ones who set up the drug drop.

Dees was charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Furnish Prohibited Articles, Criminal Enterprise, and two counts of Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver more than 10 Grams of Meth. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on March 16.

Pautlitz was charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Furnish Prohibited Articles, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver more than 10 Grams of Meth and Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver less than 10 Grams of Meth. He is also being held on a $50,000 bond.

White was charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Furnish Prohibited Articles, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver more than 10 Grams of Meth, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver less than 10 Grams of Meth and Violations of Conditions to Release. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Pitcock was charged with Furnishing Prohibited Articles, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver more than 10 Grams of Meth, Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver less than 10 Grams of Meth and two counts of Drug Paraphernalia. She is being held on a $27,500 bond.