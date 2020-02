Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire on 93rd Street in Fort Smith Friday (Feb. 14) night.

At this time, fire crews believe the fire started in the attic. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say everyone in the house made it out safely.

The Fort Smith Fire Department is on the scene investigating.

