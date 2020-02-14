Local Florists Gear Up For Valentine’s Day

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — Many people consider Valentine’s Day to be the most romantic day of the year, and that romance doesn’t come cheap.

This Valentine’s Day people will spend nearly $30 billion on gifts for their loved ones.

On the holiday of love, $2.3 billion will be spent on flowers across the world.

For florists like Petals and Stems in Alma, it means working an extremely long day and there were many long days leading up to Valentine’s Day.

“This is a day we work for all day long,” said Tracie Griffith of Petals and Stems.

Valentine’s Day is the biggest day of the year for Petals and Stems. Flower shop owner Robby Walls says they’ll send out hundreds of orders.

“300 to 800 orders will go out the door and that’s balloons, candy and flowers,” Walls said.

Couples spend an estimated average of $200 on each other during Valentine’s Day.

Retail shop owners and workers say they realize that’s a lot of money and they don’t take it for granted.

“We are so thankful and honored that we get to be apart of Valentine’s Day,” Griffith said.

As much as you enjoy those special gifts, delivery drivers like Jamie Darden who will be out in full force this Valentine’s Day say they take joy in it as well.

“To think about someone’s face, to think about the surprises they get and knowing they’re loved and we get to be apart of that,” Darden said. “We live in such a world that can be so depressing and so sad and when it comes to be a day where someone, we can brighten someone’s day that means so much to me.”