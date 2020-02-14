Medical Marijuana Sales Surpass $40 Million, 6,000 Pounds In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Patients have spent over $40 million on medical marijuana in Arkansas just 10 months after the initial sale.

Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, Arkansans have spent $40.46 million to obtain 6,252 pounds of medical marijuana.

18 dispensaries have opened in the state, with Harvest House of Cannabis in Little Rock opening for business on Friday, February 14.

Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs has sold the most product since opening on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Combined dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas have sold 1,989.58 pounds of medicine.

Sales at Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith continue to grow with the dispensary selling a total of 125.10 following their opening on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Herbology in Little Rock recently received approval to open following an inspection by state officials.

Two groups are collecting signatures to get constitutional amendments to legalize recreational marijuana use on the November ballot.

Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration has released a list of total sales for dispensaries across Arkansas: