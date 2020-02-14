Medical Marijuana Sales Surpass $40 Million, 6,000 Pounds In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Patients have spent over $40 million on medical marijuana in Arkansas just 10 months after the initial sale.
Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, Arkansans have spent $40.46 million to obtain 6,252 pounds of medical marijuana.
18 dispensaries have opened in the state, with Harvest House of Cannabis in Little Rock opening for business on Friday, February 14.
Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs has sold the most product since opening on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Combined dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas have sold 1,989.58 pounds of medicine.
Sales at Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith continue to grow with the dispensary selling a total of 125.10 following their opening on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Herbology in Little Rock recently received approval to open following an inspection by state officials.
Two groups are collecting signatures to get constitutional amendments to legalize recreational marijuana use on the November ballot.
Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration has released a list of total sales for dispensaries across Arkansas:
- Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 331.11 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 1,407.98 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 244.51 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 271.00 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 625.97 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 530.68 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 673.44 pounds of medical marijuana.
- The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 572.75 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 587.03 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 476.41 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 156.36 pounds of medical marijuana.
- NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold a total of 137.71 pounds of medical marijuana.
- 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold a total of 58.35 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold a total of 125.10 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 16.92 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 4.83 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 32.68 pounds of medical marijuana.