Official Says US, Taliban Reach Truce Agreement

Posted 10:27 am, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 10:35AM, February 14, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes questions from reporters during a flight from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to Germany, Thursday, February 13, 2020. Pompeo on Thursday said he is “outraged” by the U.N.’s publication of a list of companies accused of violating Palestinian human rights by operating in Israel’s West Bank settlements. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

MUNICH (AP) — A senior U.S.official says the United States and the Taliban have reached a truce agreement that will take effect “very soon” and could lead to withdrawals of American troops from Afghanistan.

The official said Friday the agreement for a seven-day “reduction in violence” to be followed by the start of all-Afghan peace talks within 10 days is “very specific” and covers the entire country including Afghan forces.

The developments come as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper met Friday in Munich with Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani.

U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper speaks during a press conference on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)b

They spoke on the sidelines of an international security forum in Munich.

Source: MATTHEW LEE and ROBERT BURNS, Associated Press

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.