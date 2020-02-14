Sheriff Declares LeFlore County A ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’

LeFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — On Friday (Feb. 14) LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards announced the county will now be considered as “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”

“I as your Sheriff want the Citizens of LeFlore County to rest assured that the LeFlore County Sheriffs Office will up hold the Constitution of these United States of America,” Edwards wrote on Facebook.

Edwards wrote that he vows to protect the law-abiding gun owners of LeFlore County.

He said that he will be speaking with legislators as an effort to stop any unconstitutional gun laws from being imposed on the residents of LeFlore County.