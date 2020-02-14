Sheriff Declares LeFlore County A ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’

Posted 5:43 pm, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 05:47PM, February 14, 2020

LeFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — On Friday (Feb. 14) LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards announced the county will now be considered as “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”

“I as your Sheriff want the Citizens of LeFlore County to rest assured that the LeFlore County Sheriffs Office will up hold the Constitution of these United States of America,” Edwards wrote on Facebook.

Edwards wrote that he vows to protect the law-abiding gun owners of LeFlore County.

He said that he will be speaking with legislators as an effort to stop any unconstitutional gun laws from being imposed on the residents of LeFlore County.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.