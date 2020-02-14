The City Of Barling Hires New Police Chief

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Barling has hired a new police chief.

Darrell Spells, who has been the police chief of Hackett since 2013, is taking on the role of chief in Barling.

Spells left Hackett in 2019 to take a job with the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in Camden, Arkansas.

He plans on returning to our area to begin his new job sometime later this month.

The City of Barling fired its previous police chief, Jerry Foley, on Dec. 7, 2019 after a special meeting was called. City leaders would not give details as to why Foley was fired.

Spells’ head was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in August of 2016 that killed Sebastian County Deputy Bill Cooper.

Billy Jones pleaded guilty to killing Cpl. Cooper in November 2016. He also pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted capital murder for firing at other officers. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.