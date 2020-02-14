× Valentine’s Day 2020 Forecast

It’s a freezing start across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley with temperatures in the teens and 20s! There have been a few reports of light flurries across Oklahoma and Arkansas but most of us should be dry. After a few morning clouds, we should end up mostly sunny today with highs in the 40s. A light south wind will return this evening.

CHILLY MORNING, NICE AFTERNOON

After sub-freezing morning lows, we should rebound into the 40s by the afternoon and evening.

VALENTINE'S DAY 2020

We should be mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the evening before sunset in the 40s. After sunset we'll dip into the 30s.

-Matt