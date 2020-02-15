Attorney, Author Leads Inclusion Workshops At UAFS, Seeks ‘Cultural Competence’

(TB&P) — Attorney, author, and independent consultant Hannibal B. Johnson lectured on “From ‘Us and Them’ to ‘We’ – Examining Explicit and Implicit Biases” Wednesday (Feb. 12) at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and spent Thursday (Feb. 13) meeting with many different groups on campus in workshops and informal meetings in order to bring a focus to diversity, equity and inclusion to the campus.

He will continue meetings and workshops Friday (Feb. 14).

Johnson, a graduate of Harvard Law School who specializes in diversity, inclusion, and cultural competence issues, completed his undergraduate work in economics and sociology at the University of Arkansas and has served as an adjunct professor at The University of Tulsa College of Law, Oklahoma State University, and the University of Oklahoma.

