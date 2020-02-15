× Bats Come Alive As Arkansas Takes Second Straight From EIU

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Hitting and timely pitching is the name of the game when it comes to baseball and Arkansas had plenty of both Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas got a first inning home run from Breydon Webb and then plated six more in the fourth innings as the Razorbacks gave starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander more than enough run support as they coasted to a 10-1 win and clinched the series victory.

The Razorbacks will go for the three game sweep of Eastern Illinois on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

Wicklander had to work out of a pair of jams but he threw five scoreless innings while striking out seven, allowed three hits and walked two. In the first two games of the season, Arkansas starting pitchers have struck out 18 in 11 2/3 innings while not allowing an earned run.

Matt Goodheart gave Arkansas a 3-0 lead in the first as he skied a home run into the right field bullpen. Jacob Nesbit had a big day as he picked up three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Cole Austin capped the big six run fourth inning with a two run double to left.

Heston Kjerstad continued his hot start to the year as he added a RBI single in that sixth inning.